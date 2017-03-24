Crews work to repair wall collapse near Olathe industrial park

Technical rescue crews with the Olathe Fire Department were working Friday to repair a partial wall collapse on a building near an industrial area.
The parapet, a protective wall along the edge of a roof, collapsed about 5 p.m. in front of a building in the 15600 block of U.S. 169, according to a tweet from Olathe Fire Chief Jeff DeGraffenreid.
@OlatheFire tech rescue working a partial parapet collapse in 15600 Block of US169 HWY. No Injuries. pic.twitter.com/39CqGhjodF— Jeff DeGraffenreid (@jgdegraffenreid) March 24, 2017
The area is near several industrial business parks, including the Bell Tower Business Center and the Midwest Industrial Park.
A structural engineer was helping rescue crews repair the wall, DeGraffenreid said.
@OlatheFire USAR Structural Specialist Engineer on scene working with Special Operations crews. pic.twitter.com/Msj0DCyKAI— Jeff DeGraffenreid (@jgdegraffenreid) March 24, 2017
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments