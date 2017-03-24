KU hosts and competes in National Debate Tournament

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development Pause

1:51 Five things to know: The Overland Park apartment fire

2:21 Massive fire in Overland Park

1:55 Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté loves riding his motorcycle

2:04 KC police chief reflects on the community, Black Lives Matter

2:46 Listen to 911 calls from the Overland Park apartment fire

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab