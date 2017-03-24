Careless smoking blamed for $500,000 Shawnee house fire

A Shawnee home was destroyed in a Friday morning fire reportedly caused by careless smoking.
No one was injured in the two-alarm blaze that was reported about 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 21700 block of West 50th Street.
Two adults and two children who lived in the house escaped safely after discovering the fire.
Shawnee fire officials said the fire started on the home’s rear deck because of careless smoking.
Damage was estimated at $500,000 and the home was considered a total loss.
“Not properly disposing cigarettes coupled with high winds and dry conditions often lead to disastrous results,” said Shawnee Fire Marshal Corey Sands.
