Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in Independence

Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Independence.
The wreck occurred about 6:45 p.m. Thursday on westbound East Wilson Road at South Kentucky Avenue.
According to police, a motorcyclist on westbound Wilson struck a Ford Explorer that was turning left to northbound Kentucky. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said.
The cause of the collision was not known Thursday.
