March 23, 2017 5:05 PM

GoFundMe page set up for Overland Park native injured in fatal rollover crash

By Toriano Porter

The family of a former Overland Park woman injured in a rollover crash in Platte County that killed her husband has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical and other expenses.

Courtney Wray Keene, an Overland Park native, was a passenger in a car driven by husband Chad, an Omaha, Neb., man killed in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday in Platte County.

Chad Keene, 32, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet southbound on Interstate 29 about 3:30 p.m. when he overcorrected and drove off the highway.

The airborne car overturned multiple times and struck several trees before coming to rest.

Chad Keene, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car. He died at the scene.

Courtney Keene, 29, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital after passers-by were able to cut the seat belt and remove her from the vehicle.

Keene’s injuries include a broken collarbone, a punctured and collapsed lung, three broken ribs and a broken leg, among other injuries.

According to Courtney Keene’s sister, Ashlyn Wray, the couple were traveling from Omaha to Kansas City to celebrate Chad Keene’s mother’s birthday.

Courtney Keene, then known as Courtney Wray, graduated from Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in 2006 and was a member of the Iowa State softball team from 2007-2010.

Courtney and Chad Keene celebrated their two-year anniversary Feb. 14, Wray said. She added that donations will go to medical, housing and other expenses while her sister recovers.

