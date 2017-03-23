‘Oh my God, it’s terrible’: Frantic 911 calls tell of devastating Overland Park fire

A construction worker called 911 as he frantically honked his horn to warn people away from a fire at an unfinished apartment building in Overland Park — one of 69 calls reporting a massive blaze and flaming embers raining down on nearby homes.
The 911 dispatch recordings, released to The Kansas City Star on Thursday, reveal workers’ and residents’ frantic pleas for firefighters.
The fire started in an apartment building under construction at the CityPlace development at Nieman Road and College Boulevard.
In one of the first emergency calls from the construction site, a dispatcher said, “Tell me exactly what happened.”
A man responded, “We were welding on a building, and it caught on fire.”
Another man who called from the site soon after the fire started could be heard honking his truck’s horn to warn other workers.
He reported that the “whole entire building” was on fire.
“It is going up as we speak,” he told a dispatcher.
The fire quickly spread to other nearby buildings and homes, prompting an eight-alarm response from fire departments across the metro area.
In one call from the nearby neighborhood, a man can be heard yelling, “We’ve gotta get them out of the houses.”
The sound of knocking on doors can be heard in the background.
That caller reported flaming embers raining down around a stretch of four houses later.
“Give it 10 minutes, and they will be up in flames,” he told a dispatcher.
A woman called to report that her house’s roof was on fire.
“Oh my God,” she said. “Our house is on fire. Embers are everywhere on the deck.”
Another woman called from the area of 128th Street and Quivira Road to report an ember “the size of a basketball” had just landed in her tree.
“Oh my God, it’s terrible,” another caller said while waiting for a dispatcher to answer. “Come on. Come on. Pick up the phone.”
Another woman frantically asked for firefighters to check on her home. She said she had a pet in her home and couldn’t get to it.
In all, 25 homes were damaged, including about eight that have been deemed uninhabitable, officials said.
City officials on Thursday released a map of the affected homes and used color-coding to show the extent of damage to each structure.
Investigators later confirmed what the caller from the site said — that the fire started accidentally as a result of welding work.
Despite the intensity and widespread nature of the fires, there were no serious injuries. Three firefighters were treated for minor injuries.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
