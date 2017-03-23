A massive eight-alarm fire consumed an apartment building under construction at a multimillion-dollar development in Overland Park and sparked blazes at many homes in the nearby neighborhoods. The blaze broke out about 3:30 p.m. in a four-story unoccupied apartment building in the CityPlace development at the southeast corner of College Boulevard and Nieman Road confronting firefighters with “tremendous smoke and fire,” said Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes. Fire departments from around the metro area responded to help battle the blazes.