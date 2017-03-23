Overland Park & Leawood

The day after Overland Park's eight-alarm fire

Overland Park's March 20 fire destroyed one building under construction at College Blvd. and Nieman Road and damaged more than 20 nearby homes. Fire Chief Bryan Dehner said investigators are now working to determine what caused the blaze. This video includes footage from Overland Park Fire Department.

Massive fire in Overland Park

A massive eight-alarm fire consumed an apartment building under construction at a multimillion-dollar development in Overland Park and sparked blazes at many homes in the nearby neighborhoods. The blaze broke out about 3:30 p.m. in a four-story unoccupied apartment building in the CityPlace development at the southeast corner of College Boulevard and Nieman Road confronting firefighters with “tremendous smoke and fire,” said Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes. Fire departments from around the metro area responded to help battle the blazes.

