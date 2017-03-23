GoFundMe page set up for twins who drowned in Platte County pond

A GoFundMe page has been set up for 3-year-old twins Elijah A. and Arabelle J. Wagner of Platte County, who died Monday when they got out of their house and wandered into a pond.
Proceeds will go to the parents to help cover funeral costs, according to a relative who set up the page.
The twins got out of the house in the 19900 block of South Ridgely Road sometime between 1 and 9 a.m. Monday while their father was sleeping, according to a report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The father woke up about 9:50 a.m. and realized his children were missing. The father called 911 at 10:14 a.m. and rushed outside.
Family members searched the area and found shoes near a pond. A family member found Arabelle in the water and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
When emergency crews arrived, they took over. They rushed her to a hospital.
Emergency crews found Elijah in the water on the south side of a covered dock that extends into the pond.
Elijah was pronounced dead at the scene. Arabelle was pronounced dead about 1 p.m. at the hospital.
