UMKC appoints new dean to lead Bloch business school

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol Pause

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson

3:50 Defendant in deaths of six firefighters in 1988 resentenced, will soon be released

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

2:07 Systematic failure delays investigation into rape of 4-year-old