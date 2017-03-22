UMKC appoints new dean to lead Bloch business school

The University of Missouri-Kansas City has a new dean to lead its Henry W. Bloch School of Management.
Brian Klaas, currently senior associate dean for research and academics and the director of the Riegel & Emory Human Resource Center at the University of South Carolina business school, has been tapped to lead UMKC’s Bloch School.
His appointment was announced this week by UMKC Provost and Vice Chancellor Barbara A. Bichelmeyer. He begins his duties in the new position on July 1.
“Dr. Klaas is a distinguished educator and a proven leader from a highly regarded school of business who has been very well received by the faculty, students and staff at the Bloch School,” Bichelmeyer said in a statement Wednesday.
The University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business is listed in U.S. News & World Report as have high ranking business school programs. While at USC, the UMKC statement said, Klaas served on a variety of committees and worked extensively with undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral students.
“Dr. Klaas comes with strong references and recommendations,” Bichelmeyer said. “He has the knowledge and skills to lead the Bloch School into the future, and to help us achieve the goals we have set for the school.”
Klaas, who also is a professor of management, holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Illinois State University and a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin.
“I look forward to working with an outstanding team to help fulfill Henry Bloch’s vision for excellence,” Klaas said in a statement. “The school has all of the ingredients necessary for continued progress. It has impressive students and programs; strong support from university administration and key stakeholders within the community, and talented and dedicated faculty and staff.”
Klaas replaces David Donnelly, who had been dean at the Bloch School since 2014. Donnelly took over for Teng-Kee Tan, who died in 2015.
