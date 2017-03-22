Motorcyclist dies in Northland crash

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in the Northland.
The multi-vehicle crash also involved a sport utility vehicle, Kansas City police say. The motorcycle was a black Kawasaki model.
The crash occurred about 10 a.m. on Northeast Antioch Road near Northeast Pence Avenue. The motorcyclist was traveling south on Antioch and crashed into the oncoming SUV, Kansas City police report, adding that witnesses said the motorcycle was speeding.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver was uninjured.
