Garth Brooks will make return to Sprint Center this spring

Garth Brooks is returning to the Sprint Center, almost 10 years after he took Kansas City by storm.
He’ll perform May 6, as part of his Garth Brooks World Tour with wife Trisha Yearwood. Tickets go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m.
The announcement thrilled fans of the country music artist.
Checked my email and saw @garthbrooks is coming to #KCMO. #blessed #GarthinKC— Philip Bennett (@philipray88) March 22, 2017
! @garthbrooks and @trishayearwood in KC the week before my Birthday. Happy Birthday to me!— Brandon (@psaprez) March 22, 2017
YES!! Congrats #KansasCity Garth is comin' back 2 The Sprint Center! I'd love to go & see him there again! I lOVE KC! #GARTHinKC #FlyinTheGs— Flyin' The Gs (@ll_badassbronco) March 22, 2017
The upcoming show likely stoked memories for many fans of Brooks’ last performance in Kansas City, in 2007. That year, he moved 160,000 tickets in less than two hours, and he expanded a one-show stop at the newly opened Sprint Center into a nine-show ode to KC fans. Kansas City Star music writer Timothy Finn described one of Brooks’ performances, the sixth, as a “once-in-a-lifetime event.”
Some Kansas Citians who may remember those memorable performances now look forward to accompanying their children to experience Brooks live in KC.
@garthbrooks Please do more shows in KC!! My sons 8th grade graduation is May 6 and I want to take he and my daughter so bad!! #garthinkc— Joe Hilty (@JoeHilty) March 22, 2017
@garthbrooks @trishayearwood FINALLY!! My kids will be so excited #GARTHinKC— Lucas McWilliams (@LucasMcW) March 22, 2017
One fan called the prospect of seeing Brooks again in KC “priceless.”
Hey #TeamGarth, it's been 10 years since Mom @KatMcMahon11 and I saw @garthbrooks in KC. To see #GarthinKC again with "Mom"...priceless! https://t.co/TSVmUGkRtb— Zach Zaborny (@ZachZaborny) March 22, 2017
If history is any indicator, tickets will be gobbled up by fans.
They are available only at axs.com/garth and cost $74.98. There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase, and all seats sold are best available.
During Brooks’ decorated career as a country music artist, he’s earned five “Entertainer of the Year” nods at the CMA Awards and is certified by the Recording Industry Association of America as the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, with more than 136 million albums sold.
