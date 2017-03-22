Lenexa man killed in Wyandotte County head-on traffic crash

A 39-year-old Lenexa man was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer in Wyandotte County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the man as Shannon L. Lofton.
The patrol said that Lofton was a passenger in a car that was eastbound on Kansas 32, or Kaw Drive, when the car crossed the center line and collided with the truck near 102nd Street.
The car’s 66-year-old driver was injured and taken to a hospital. The truck driver was not injured, according to the patrol.
Lofton was not using a seat belt, the patrol reported.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
