March 22, 2017 7:55 AM

Lenexa man killed in Wyandotte County head-on traffic crash

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A 39-year-old Lenexa man was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the man as Shannon L. Lofton.

The patrol said that Lofton was a passenger in a car that was eastbound on Kansas 32, or Kaw Drive, when the car crossed the center line and collided with the truck near 102nd Street.

The car’s 66-year-old driver was injured and taken to a hospital. The truck driver was not injured, according to the patrol.

Lofton was not using a seat belt, the patrol reported.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

