Kansas City Water Services issues boil advisory for east Kansas City

A precautionary boil water advisory was issued Wednesday morning by the Kansas City Water Services.
The advisory applies to sections of east Kansas City, including the area bounded by East 47th Street to the north, Blue Parkway to the south, Coal Mine Road to the west and Interstate 435 to the east. Other residents affected are those living along Ozark Road, from Eastern Avenue east to Sycamore Avenue.
Residents in the area may be experiencing low water pressure due to a main water line break.
The city defines a boil water advisory as a precautionary measure. With it comes recommended guidelines for residents in the areas affected:
▪ Boil all drinking water. Tap water should be boiled vigorously for three minutes before using it to drink, cook, or prepare food. Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking.
▪ Ice made with un-boiled tap water should not be used for drinking purposes.
▪ Dishes and food contact surfaces may be disinfected using tap water that contains one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon.
▪ The tap water is safe for other purposes such as bathing; however, small children should be discouraged from swallowing bath water.
▪ Water boiled for drinking and cooking purposes may be used for brushing teeth.
KC Water Services will issue a cancellation notice once tests confirm that water meets safety standards.
For more information, contact the KC Water Laboratory at 816-513-7000 or the KC Water Dispatch at 816-513-0416, or email water.quality@kcmo.org.
