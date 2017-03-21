Fatal traffic crash in Wyandotte County

Authorities are investigating a Tuesday afternoon fatal traffic crash in western Wyandotte County.
The wreck was reported about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Kaw Drive and 98th Street.
The incident involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger car, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
One person was killed and two others were injured and taken to hospitals. The extent of injuries was not known.
The Kansas Department of Transportation reported that Kaw Drive, also known as Kansas 32, was closed between 98th and 102nd streets.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments