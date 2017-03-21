Overland Park eight-alarm fire: What you need to know

Here are key facts to know about Monday’s massive Overland Park blaze at CityPlace.
▪ The blaze began at an apartment building within a $450 million development, known as CityPlace.
▪ The CityPlace development has been hailed as an important extension of one of the largest employment zones in the Kansas City area.
▪ CityPlace developers were in the process of constructing apartment and office space as well as ground-level retail.
▪ The blaze drew comparisons to a similar fire in Raleigh, N.C., raising questions about safety of under-construction buildings with wood materials.
▪ Overland Park residents told of helping one another extinguish fires at their homes, sparked by embers carried on the wind from the main blaze. At least 22 homes were damaged and some destroyed.
Dozens of investigators from multiple agencies began work Tuesday to search for a cause and to assess the damage.
