Death of 10-month-old girl under investigation in Leavenworth

Leavenworth police said Tuesday they are investigating the Monday night death of a 10-month-old girl.
Police identified the girl as Caydence Little-Curtis.
Officers were called just before about 8 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 500 block of Miami Street on a report of a child not breathing.
When police arrived they found Caydence unresponsive and began life-saving measures. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police said that the girl had been left unattended in a bathtub before she was found.
Two other children in the home were taken into protective custody while officers continue to investigate.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
