Local

March 20, 2017 2:55 PM

Fatal traffic crash in Johnson County closes I-35, I-635 ramps

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A fatal traffic crash was reported Monday afternoon in Johnson County.

One person was reportedly killed in the wreck just before 2:30 p.m. in the area of Interstate 35 and Interstate 635.

At least one woman also was injured and was being taken to a hospital.

Authorities closed the exit ramps from northbound I-35 to northbound I-635, southbound I-35 to northbound I-635, and northbound Metcalf Avenue to I-35 as a result of the crash.

Several other wrecks were reported in the backup from the initial crash.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Toddler twins dead after being found in Platte County pond

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos