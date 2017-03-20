Fatal traffic crash in Johnson County closes I-35, I-635 ramps

A fatal traffic crash was reported Monday afternoon in Johnson County.
One person was reportedly killed in the wreck just before 2:30 p.m. in the area of Interstate 35 and Interstate 635.
At least one woman also was injured and was being taken to a hospital.
Authorities closed the exit ramps from northbound I-35 to northbound I-635, southbound I-35 to northbound I-635, and northbound Metcalf Avenue to I-35 as a result of the crash.
Several other wrecks were reported in the backup from the initial crash.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
