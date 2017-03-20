KC police identify brothers, 6 and 10, killed in St. Patrick’s Day traffic crash

Two brothers killed in a Friday traffic crash in Kansas City were identified Monday as Dustin Moyer and Brian Moyer Jr.
Dustin, 6, and Brian, 10, were passengers in a car that crashed late Friday morning on 12th Street near Ewing Avenue in Northeast Kansas City.
Two adults in the car suffered critical injuries.
Kansas City police said that no one in the car was using seat belts at the time of the crash.
Witnesses said that the car was driving at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign before the driver lost control. The car hit a wooden utility pole and broke through a chain link fence before coming to rest in the yard of a home.
The boys and the man driving the car were ejected. A woman passenger had to be extricated by emergency workers.
