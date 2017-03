Toddler drowns in Platte County pond, twin in critical condition

A 3-year-old boy drowned and a 3-year-old girl was in critical condition after they wandered into a Platte County pond behind their home Monday morning. Platte County Sheriff’s Maj. Erik Holland said the 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene; a 3-year-old girl was given CPR and taken to the hospital.