Munday on Monday: Grocery carts

Grocery carts
The choice of carts that shoppers face
Proves every basket has its place.
The larger carts the load can bear
When families go shopping there.
(There’s room for toilet paper stacks
That come in the two-dozen packs.)
The smaller carts are nimbler, though,
To navigate where shoppers flow;
Convenient in the aisle-ways
To dart between the “sale” displays.
And then for briefest trips it’s noted:
The basket which by hand is toted.
Then one last point brings reprimand:
That playing “bumper carts” is banned.
Don Munday, dmunday@kcstar.com
Comments