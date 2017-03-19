Local

March 19, 2017 3:35 PM

Munday on Monday: Grocery carts

By DON MUNDAY

Grocery carts

The choice of carts that shoppers face

Proves every basket has its place.

The larger carts the load can bear

When families go shopping there.

(There’s room for toilet paper stacks

That come in the two-dozen packs.)

The smaller carts are nimbler, though,

To navigate where shoppers flow;

Convenient in the aisle-ways

To dart between the “sale” displays.

And then for briefest trips it’s noted:

The basket which by hand is toted.

Then one last point brings reprimand:

That playing “bumper carts” is banned.

