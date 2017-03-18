Local

March 18, 2017 8:29 PM

Nebraska man killed in single-vehicle wreck on I-29 in Platte County

By Toriano Porter

An Omaha, Neb., man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday in Platte County.

Chad Keene, 32, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet southbound on Interstate 29 about 3:30 p.m. when he overcorrected and drove off the highway, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The airborne car overturned multiple times and struck several trees before coming to a rest.

Keene, who was ejected from the car, died at the scene. A 29-year-old female passenger, also from Omaha, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to the crash report, Keene was not wearing a seat belt, but the passenger was.

The accident was reported at the 22.8 mile marker, just north of Platte City.

