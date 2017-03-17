Kansas City woman dies after undergoing cosmetic procedure in Florida

A 25-year-old Kansas City woman died Thursday in southern Florida after undergoing a cosmetic procedure known as a Brazilian butt lift.
Hialeah police Sgt. Carl Zogby said Friday in a press release that Ranika Hall flew to Hialeah, Florida, Wednesday to get a Brazilian butt lift, and died Thursday night after undergoing surgery.
According to WPLG TV-10, a local ABC affiliate in southern Florida, Hall had the procedure done at Eres Plastic Surgery, a business previously known as Encore Plastic Surgery, Vanity Cosmetic Surgery and IQuest Surgery Center.
Eres Plastic Surgery is the same business where another woman underwent surgery before dying last May, WPLG reported.
Hall’s mother, Nicole, set up a GoFundMe page to help bring Ranika Hall’s body back to Kansas City.
Ranika Hall left behind a 1-year-old daughter, according to Nicole Hall.
