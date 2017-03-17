Lanes closed on I-435 in both directions after separate collisions

Two separate two-vehicle collisions closed lanes of Interstate 435 in both directions Friday afternoon.
The first collision about 4:15 p.m. shut down the two right lanes on southbound I-435 just past 23rd Street.
MoDot officials estimated the lanes would re-open about 5 p.m.
The other collision about 4:30 p.m. shut down the right two lanes on northbound I-435 near Eastwood Trafficway.
Officials expected to clear that accident about 5:15 p.m.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
