March 17, 2017 5:32 PM

Lanes closed on I-435 in both directions after separate collisions

By Toriano Porter

Two separate two-vehicle collisions closed lanes of Interstate 435 in both directions Friday afternoon.

The first collision about 4:15 p.m. shut down the two right lanes on southbound I-435 just past 23rd Street.

MoDot officials estimated the lanes would re-open about 5 p.m.

The other collision about 4:30 p.m. shut down the right two lanes on northbound I-435 near Eastwood Trafficway.

Officials expected to clear that accident about 5:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

