Experience the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Kansas City

Brookside resident Lea Murphy talks about dealing with serious flooding in her basement from torrential rains in recent years. The city is proposing an $800 million general obligation bond package on the April 4 ballot that includes $150 million for flood control in Brookside and throughout the city.
The Star published an appeal from five Kansas siblings who want to be adopted together. That triggered a national outpouring of interest and offers — and a reminder of the number of children who need homes.