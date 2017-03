Charred land mars the rolling countryside in Clark County as far as the eye can see in the wake of grass fires that annihilated much of the county and caused severe damage in many others across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas in the past week-and-a-half. Mark and Eva Gardiner, of the Gardiner Angus Ranch, lost their home about 10 miles southwest of Ashland on March 6. The majority of the ranch's nearly 50,000 acres were burned, and about 500 head of cattle perished in the blaze.