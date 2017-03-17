One person is killed in rural Pleasant Hill house fire, reports say

A house fire that left one person dead was reported in rural Pleasant Hill early Friday morning, reports said.
Firefighters from the Central Cass Fire Department said the fire happened in the 21000 block of East 203rd Street near Pleasant Hill. The medical examiner’s office was also at the scene.
Fire Chief Jimmy Sebree was not available to comment on the fire by late Friday morning. The medical examiner’s office said it could not comment due to a pending investigation.
Local media reports said two men lived inside the home. One man escaped, but another died in the fire, according to Fox 4.
