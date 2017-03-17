Two children killed in rollover crash in Northeast Kansas City

Two children were killed in a rollover traffic crash Friday morning in Northeast Kansas City.
The wreck was reported about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 6700 block of East 12th Street, between Ewing and Newton avenues.
Police have not released the ages of the children who were killed.
Police said that two others in the vehicle, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
Police said they did not find any child seats or other child-protective restraining devices in the car. They have not confirmed the relationship between the people who were in the accident.
Police said the driver apparently lost control of the four-door sedan, and the vehicle struck a wooden utility pole, went through a chain link fence, and ended up in the yard of a house.
Witnesses told police the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. It reportedly ran a stop sign, and then ended up crashing.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments