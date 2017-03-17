Mission development projects move forward

A multi-use development in downtown Mission and a proposed elder care facility near 56th and Metcalf are closer to becoming reality.
At its Wednesday meeting, the Mission City Council unanimously approved two measures: a pre-development agreement with the developer of a 180-unit multi-family/mixed use project on Johnson Drive near Lamar Avenue; and a redevelopment district for a 141-bed care facility at 5665 Foxridge Drive.
Kansas City-based EPC Real Estate Group, owner of the 2.7-acre property at 6201 Johnson Drive, is proposing to combine an apartment building with retail and/or office space and a parking garage. Under the plan, the retail and offices would be on the ground floor. The office building currently on the site has been vacant for several years.
“It would be a great addition right there,” said Mission Mayor Steve Schowengerdt. “It would make that part of town come alive.”
Schowengerdt and council members toured similar projects EPC has done in Overland Park, Leawood and Lenexa and liked what they saw.
“They do a great job,” he said.
A redevelopment district hearing on the project will be conducted at the council’s April 19 meeting.
The care facility on Foxridge, dubbed Silvercrest at Broadmoor, would break ground in fall 2018 and take about 22 months to complete, said Curtis Petersen, an attorney representing Dial, the Omaha-based developer. The facility would provide a full range of senior living.
Petersen said Dial would request tax increment financing for the project because of the age and poor condition of the site, formerly home to a J.C. Penney call center.
Construction of another care facility built by Dial, Silvercrest College View, located near College Boulevard and Pflumm Road in Lenexa, is wrapping up now, Petersen said.
Johnson Drive traffic light
The council unanimously passed a motion, made by council member Pat Quinn, to consider reinstalling a traffic light at the corner of Johnson Drive and Woodson Street.
A light at the intersection was removed three years ago when federal funds to help pay for it were cut off due to a lack of traffic, Schowengerdt said. But a buildup of city funds now makes it feasible for the city to put it back up, he said.
“It would make it a lot safer for our residents, driving and walking,” the mayor said. “If drivers are upset with it, they can use Shawnee Mission Parkway.”
Area students and residents of the Mission Project, an independent living facility for adults with developmental disabilities, are among the people who cross at the intersection.
Comments