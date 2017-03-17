Local

March 17, 2017 7:42 AM

Police identify man killed in I-35 crash that shut down highway in KC Thursday

By Tony Rizzo

The man killed in a Thursday morning traffic crash on Interstate 35 in Kansas City has been identified as 31-year-old Jason P. O’Neill.

Kansas City police said O’Neill was from Kansas City and Excelsior Springs.

The wreck occurred just after 7 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of I-35 where it splits from Southwest Trafficway.

Police said O’Neill’s car was traveling at a high rate of speed and was weaving in and out of traffic when he lost control and struck a highway barrier.

His car was spun sideways into the lanes of traffic where it was hit by a pickup truck. A third vehicle was then struck.

The drivers of the truck and third vehicle were not injured.

The wreck forced the closure of the highway for several hours.

