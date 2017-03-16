Gas leak in Overland Park shuts down 119th Street near Blue Valley Parkway

Fire crews shut down 119th Street from Riley Street to Blue Valley Parkway in Overland Park Thursday after a gas leak was reported outside of a convenience store.
Overland Park Fire Department officials said a crew working in a trench in front of QuikTrip at 119th and Riley about 5:30 p.m. likely struck a 4-inch gas line that leaked.
The gas, officials said, vented into the atmosphere and dispersed naturally.
119th & Riley scene of gas leak Ks Gas in scene. 119th shut down precautionary. No injuries or evacs. Gas venting into air safely. https://t.co/4teBMGeBTj— Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) March 17, 2017
Fire crews shut down 119th from Riley to Blue Valley Parkway as a precaution.
Gas Leak near W 119th / Metcalf. Avoid area as it is expected to be closed for several hours. @opcares @fox4kc @KCTV5 @kmbc @41actionnews— Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) March 16, 2017
Fire officials said they hoped Kansas Gas Service would have the situation resolved by 8 p.m.
No injuries or evacuations were reported during the leak.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
