Truman Road closed east of downtown Kansas City after man dies in fatal crash

A man died early Wednesday when the SUV police he was in crashed into a utility pole on Truman Road in Kansas City.
The crash happened about 3:50 a.m. near the intersection of Truman and Jackson Avenue. The SUV slammed into the utility pole.
Police said that the man was in his 50s. It was unknown whether the man was the driver or passenger of the vehicle, according to media reports.
Truman east of downtown Kansas City is closed from Jackson to Spruce Avenue while police investigate the crash and crews work on the damaged utility pole.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
