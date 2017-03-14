Lanes close on I-35 and U.S. 69 in Overland Park after vehicle hits guardrail

Three lanes have closed after a vehicle hit a guardrail along the on-ramp to U.S. 69 southbound from Interstate 35 southbound in Overland Park.
Kansas Department of Transportation has closed the left lanes of northbound and southbound I-35, “due to damaged concrete guardrail from [a] crash hanging over the highway.”
The right lane of southbound U.S. 69 is also closed due to the damage.
The vehicle lost control earlier this morning, and the damaged guardrail can be seen hanging above I-35, which runs below the bridge that leads to U.S. 69.
@41actionnews accident on the ramp from I-35S to 69S. Concrete guard rail is broken and hanging over traffic! pic.twitter.com/gsLZrBesuw— Marcus Mikkelsen (@MARCUSMARC) March 14, 2017
Emergency vehicles have responded, and the left lane is closed. Kansas City Scout estimates the area will be cleared at 1 p.m.
Melissa Black, a spokeswoman with Missouri Department of Transportation, said elevated roadways are particularly dangerous when temperatures drop below freezing.
“Those types of roadways can be slick in these types of conditions,” Black said. “We want motorists to be more careful and drive more slowly.”
Just north of that incident, a two-vehicle collision was reported by KC Scout on Interstate 35 southbound past 67th Street. Clearance time was expected at 12:15 p.m.
Other traffic incidents in the metro area include a two-vehicle collision on Highway 71 southbound at Interstate 435. The collision stopped traffic but was expected to be cleared at 12:11 p.m.
The National Weather Service reports the light snow dusting is not likely to accumulate as temperatures rise, but road conditions “have developed patchy slick spots.”
NWS encouraged drivers to reduce speeds when driving in the slick roadways.
