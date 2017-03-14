Lanes close on I-35 and U.S. 69 in Overland Park after vehicle hits guardrail

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed Pause

2:25 911 operators stretched thin in Kansas City

1:14 Parkville boat ramp where Toni Anderson's car was found

1:05 What Planned Parenthood supporters want you to know about the organization

0:19 Baby news comes via 'Salvy' splash

1:41 $12 million campaign aims to build a new larger children's museum and library

1:04 Bruce Weber on making NCAA Tournament

1:07 Journey to the Tourney: KU's March Madness history

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing