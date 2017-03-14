Canceled flights from KCI headed to East Coast piling up as Nor’easter blows in

Travelers headed in and out of Kansas City International Airport might find the going a little frustrating as a Nor’easter bears down on the East Coast causing flight cancellations nationwide.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, nearly 20 flights out of KCI with destinations to the East Coast have been canceled. About a dozen others have been delayed.
The number of canceled flights arriving at KCI with destinations from the East Coast are about the same.
The cancellations are affecting American, Delta, Southwest and United airlines with final destinations to New York; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Chicago; and Newark, N.J., as well as arrivals from Chicago; Baltimore; Newark; Washington, D.C.; New York and Philadelphia.
The bad weather appears to have had a ripple affect, delaying flights to KCI from Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and Tampa as well as flights from KCI to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Tampa and Phoenix.
Travelers are urged to check flykci.com or their airlines for the latest flight status.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
