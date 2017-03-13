Deer checks out Excelsior Springs police during traffic stop

Excelsior Springs police were conducting a traffic stop early Sunday when a curious bystander walked up to see what was going on.
Not so unusual — except in this case — especially because the bystander was a quadruped and stopped to nibble some grass before wandering off.
The deer even let one of the officers pet it before walking away.
The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Kearney Road and Titus Avenue.
Officers were conducting a field sobriety test when the deer walked up.
“It’s not something you see every day,” Excelsior Springs Police Chief Clint Reno said of the close encounter between officers and the deer.
