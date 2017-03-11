Brave souls: North Kansas City’s Snake Saturday parade stops for nothing, including snow

You know that the people who were curbside in North Kansas City for the Snake Saturday parade would speak bravely about the 30 degrees and the snow.
They’re here, after all — not like some of the friends who Amy and D.J. James and their four bundled children had planned to meet at their front-of-the-parade spot at 16th Street and Swift Street.
“They all bailed on us,” Amy James laughed.
The parade lining up to march and roll by was fully stocked, however, as the annual event in its 32nd running lived up to its promise to step on down the street no matter what cold or snow or rain might come.
“I’ve been coming every year since I was a kid,” said Amy James, 32. And now with a family of her own, “we come every year,” she said, huddled in winter coats and blankets with Joseph, 10, Jason, 9, Anna, 5 and Megan, 2.
Most of the parade’s performers never doubted the show would go on.
Cornelius, a elaborately dressed clown with the Northland Clown Guild, has been doing his brightly colored thing for some 23 of these parades.
“We’ve had everything over the years,” said Cornelius, otherwise known as Dennis Porter, 43, from North Kansas City. “Cold…sun…hot…rain — this is just one more of the ‘everything.’ They’ve never canceled.”
One general agreement among the performers: Snow is a lot better than rain.
As far as the four-legged members of the Kansas City English Bulldog Rescue team are concerned, Saturday’s weather was great, said Julie Minor of Olathe.
“Cooler is actually better for bulldogs,” she said. But for Minor and the other two-legged participants, she said, “I was kind of hoping they’d (rescheduled) for next week.”
But that’s not how they do things on Snake Saturday.
