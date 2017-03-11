Snow turns KC roads dangerous; here’s what to expect now

A band of slick snow coated Kansas City Saturday morning, setting off numerous accidents and forcing temporary closures of some highways as road crews rushed to treat the dangerous conditions.
Around 8 a.m., police shut down a portion of U.S. 71 near 22nd Street because police reported it had become like a sheet of ice.
Interestate 435 also had to be stopped briefly at Front Street, police said.
Numerous accidents were reported throughout the area, but mostly near downtown and in the Northland where the heaviest snow was falling.
The snow began to move in from the north soon after 4 a.m. and is expected to continue into the early afternoon, the National Weather Service reported, with temperatures hovering between 30 and 32 degrees in the morning.
It's a snowy day at Staley HS! One week till spring break! pic.twitter.com/S5sZTHEFR9— Staley HS Counseling (@sthscounseling) March 11, 2017
Accumulation will be light, only 1 to 1 1/2 inches, and temperatures Saturday afternoon will reach around 34 degrees, easing snow concerns.
The band of snow overall is relatively narrow, with little or no snow expected in the Southland. .
“If people will slow down, follow winter driving rules and take it easy, it should not be too much of a concern,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Blair.
Precipitation is expected to return Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing more snow to points north of the Kansas City area in Iowa and Illinois, he said, but Sunday’s temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-40s and stay well above freezing Monday night, leaving the Kansas City area with rain.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
