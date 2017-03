Mother of missing Wichita woman describes daughter as 'beautiful, smart, vivacious'

Toni Anderson, a 2014 East High graduate, went missing on Jan. 15 and was last seen in Kansas City. Her mother, Liz, talked to Wichita Eagle reporter Bryan Horwath in February about how difficult the search for her daughter had been and what she believed, at that time, had happened to her. Toni Anderson's car was pulled from the Missouri River on March 10.