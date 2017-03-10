Southbound I-35 to be closed at southbound U.S. 69 for repair of overhead sign

Southbound Interstate 35 will be briefly closed Friday afternoon before southbound U.S. 69 in Johnson County while crews repair a damaged overhead sign strucure, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
The sign structure was hit and severely damaged during a vehicle crash, KDOT said. It poses a hazard to motorists and all southbound lanes will be closed while crews take the structure down.
KDOT will make an announcement when it closes the southbound lanes to traffic. Kim Qualls, a spokeswoman for KDOT, said the closure should last about 15 or 20 minutes.
This story will be updated as the situation develops.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
