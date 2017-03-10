Winter weather headed for KC, scuttling plans for DUI checkpoint, St. Patrick’s parade

The Kansas City area will get another taste of winter this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Freezing temperatures Friday night and a couple inches of snow Saturday are in the forecast, the weather service said. The prospect of that has prompted the cancellation of a police DUI checkpoint Saturday and caused the Brookside St. Patrick’s Warm-up Parade to be postponed until next weekend.
The Kansas City Police Department announced it will cancel a DUI checkpoint that had been planned for Saturday because the department didn’t want to risk the safety of employees and equipment on icy roads. A checkpoint planned for Friday night is to go ahead as scheduled.
The Brookside St. Patrick’s parade, which had been planned for Saturday, has been rescheduled for March 18. Organizers said they made the move in the interest of safety and allowing the most people to participate.
In North Kansas City, the Snake Saturday parade is scheduled to go on Saturday as planned at 11 a.m.
Light snow will move into the Kansas City region late Friday night and early Saturday morning, the weather service said, spreading 1-2 inches through the afternoon.
The snow might accumulate only on grassy areas or elevated surfaces, but it may still slow traffic Saturday morning, and slick roads are possible as snow builds up.
“To add insult to injury,” the weather service said, for early-blossoming plants, Friday night and Saturday night will see a hard freeze.
On Sunday, temperatures will likely return to the high 30s and mid-40s with another chance for rain or snow Sunday night and possibly Monday and Tuesday.
Next Wednesday and Thursday, conditions will grow more warm and dry, with temperatures reaching the 50s heading toward the weekend.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
