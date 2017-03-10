Gas leak forces evacuations, street closure in Leawood near 103rd and Overbrook Court

Several homes in Leawood were evacuated Friday morning and a portion of 103rd Street was closed because of a gas leak.
Leawood police said the leak was reported in a residence at 103rd Street and Overbrook Court.
People within 500 feet of the leak were being evacuated as a precaution, and police and firefighters were going door to door to notify residents.
Also closed: 103rd Street between State Line Road and Lee Boulevard.
Officials estimated it could take three to four hours to stop the leak.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
