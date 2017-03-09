Resident’s call to 911 limits damage from dryer fire at Overland Park apartment

Officials said the quick reaction of a resident to call for assistance helped keep a dryer fire from spreading Thursday at an apartment complex in Overland Park.
Overland Park fire officials said a resident’s call to 911 just after 7:30 p.m. likely kept the fire from spreading beyond one unit at the Bradford Pointe Apartments located in the 133rd block of Ballentine Street.
Crews from Overland Park and Olathe fire departments battled the blaze.
It took fire units four minutes to arrive on the scene thanks to the quick wit of a caller, officials said.
The fire was limited to the laundry area of the apartment with only smoke damage to the rest of the unit.
An adult female and child were moved to another unit in the complex, officials said. All other residents were able to reoccupy their apartments.
Investigators said the fire originated in the clothes dryer, but the exact cause is under investigation. The unit did have working smoke alarms, officials said
No injuries were reported in the fire.
133rd & Balentine apt fire. Dryer fire. Fire out. No injuries. Thnx @OlatheFire for help. pic.twitter.com/V2lPias53M— Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) March 10, 2017
