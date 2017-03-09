Overland Park firefighters put out dryer fire

UMKC students and supporters forced their way into a vice chancellor's office on Wednesday to voice their concerns about the way the University responded to an alleged rape in a campus dorm. Vice chancellor Melvin Tyler listened patiently to the group.
The National Weather Service continues to track the damage caused by severe weather that blew through the Kansas City area on Monday, including five confirmed tornadoes. The twisters, reported in Smithville, Carrollton, Oak Grove, Lee’s Summit and Leawood, caused extensive property damage but no deaths and only a few injuries.
89-year-old Oak Grove resident Ruth Grote was in hiding in her bathroom on her own when the tornados hit last night, destroying the home she's been living in for 12 years in minutes. Here's a look at the inside of her house Tuesday afternoon.
Construction of the National Training and Coaching Development Center is ahead of schedule due to a mild winter. It will be the new training facility for Sporting Kansas City, a coaching education center for U.S. Soccer and a sports medicine and rehabilitation center for Children's Mercy Hospital.
Southwest 25th Street in Oak Grove is one of the areas severely damaged by Monday night's tornadoes. With houses torn apart and tree branches everywhere, residents recall the horrible storm amid the debris.