Overland Park firefighters put out dryer fire

A resident's quick call to 9-1-1 likely kept a dryer fire from spreading at Bradford Pointe Apartments.
Aerial footage shows heavy damage in Oak Grove

The National Weather Service continues to track the damage caused by severe weather that blew through the Kansas City area on Monday, including five confirmed tornadoes. The twisters, reported in Smithville, Carrollton, Oak Grove, Lee’s Summit and Leawood, caused extensive property damage but no deaths and only a few injuries.

