March 9, 2017 4:12 PM

Police identify KCK man killed in two-vehicle crash on Kaw Drive

By Glenn E. Rice

Authorities have released the name of a 50-year-old man killed Tuesday night in a crash in the 6800 block of Kaw Drive in Kansas City, Kan.

Paul Egr of Kansas City, Kan., was turning east on Kaw Drive when his Dodge Charger collided with a Lincoln MKZ that was westbound on Kaw Drive, police said.

The driver and a passenger in the Lincoln were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said.

