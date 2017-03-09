Police identify KCK man killed in two-vehicle crash on Kaw Drive

Authorities have released the name of a 50-year-old man killed Tuesday night in a crash in the 6800 block of Kaw Drive in Kansas City, Kan.
Paul Egr of Kansas City, Kan., was turning east on Kaw Drive when his Dodge Charger collided with a Lincoln MKZ that was westbound on Kaw Drive, police said.
The driver and a passenger in the Lincoln were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said.
