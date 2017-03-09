Cows on the loose in Johnson County — again

The cows found wandering an Olathe neighborhood Thursday morning were not part of the group that escaped an overturned cattle truck Friday near Kansas 10, according to police.
They were a different group loose cows.
Neighbors spotted a few of the animals lying in the grass at Raven Ridge Park, near Harold and Iowa streets, shortly before 4 a.m. At first thinking they might be among the remaining fugitives from the group that escaped last week, police called their owner. But after taking a look, he determined they were not his.
Cows on the loose have been very much in the news recently, with one even giving the New York City police the run-around last month.
Olathe police and animal control officers eventually found the correct owners, who arrived about 8 a.m. and rounded the cattle up.
“There’s no cattle in that area, so it was kind of unusual,” said Sgt. Logan Bonney, an Olathe police spokesman. “We do still have some that once in a while get loose, but never that far.”
