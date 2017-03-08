After springlike temps, snow possible in Kansas City area this weekend

With temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s Wednesday and Thursday, Kansas City’s springlike temperatures can be a little deceiving.
Don’t fall for it. Winter will likely make an appearance with cold temperatures and accumulating snow possible Friday night into Saturday.
And yet: The Kansas City region is at risk for wildfires Wednesday as warm, windy and dry conditions are expected to continue. The National Weather Service has placed Kansas City and areas to the southwest under a red flag warning until 6 p.m.
Conditions are such that any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Temperatures are expected to warm again Thursday, with highs in the mid-60s to lower 70s, but conditions will likely be below the red flag warning criteria.
Colder temperatures are expected to filter in behind a cold front that is expected to move through the Kansas City area Thursday evening.
Friday’s highs will be much cooler, reaching the mid- to upper-40s. Temperatures will drop into the 20s Friday night.
The cold will set the stage for wintery precipitation Saturday. The possible precipitation will likely start as sleet and then turn to snow. If temperatures warm a few degrees by Saturday afternoon, the snow likely would transition to rain along and south of Interstate 70.
Otherwise, the precipitation will remain as snow as the storm system moves through. Northern and northeast Missouri will likely see higher amounts of snow.
The National Weather Service said it’s too early to forecast snowfall totals. But accumulations will generally be light and confined to grassy and elevated surfaces southwest of a line from Maryville, Mo., to Macon, Mo., which would include the Kansas City area.
Areas along and northeast of that line could see a few inches of accumulating snow.
