Retro night film ‘Twister’ used as fundraiser for Oak Grove tornado victims

1:46 'It sounded like an elephant going through the window': Oak Grove houses hit by tornadoes Pause

2:57 Oak Grove residents dig out after tornadoes destroy hundreds of homes and businesses

1:36 Residents in Lee's Summit assess damage after storm

3:27 Officials assess tornado damage in Oak Grove

1:48 'You could tell there was something going on outside,' says Oak Grove resident

1:09 Storm damages hangars and aircraft in Olathe

0:52 Raw video: Storm damage in Smithville area

2:08 Storm damages homes in Leawood

1:36 Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament