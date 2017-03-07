Retro night film ‘Twister’ used as fundraiser for Oak Grove tornado victims

A retro night film sponsored by a local theater chain to honor a fallen actor will be used as a fundraiser to help the victims of Monday’s tornado in Oak Grove.
B&B Theatres scheduled the tornado-themed film “Twister” to play following the death of actor Bill Paxton, who stars in the 1996 film. Proceeds from the film’s showings Tuesday and Wednesday will benefit the Oak Grove Disaster Relief Fund.
The movie is playing in nine theaters in Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.
In addition, B&B will donate a portion of all other ticket sales through Wednesday. Moviegoers who bring items to be donated will receive a free small popcorn.
For more information, visit www.bbtheatres.com.
Local ‘Twister’ screenings
