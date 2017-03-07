When it comes to hail, size matters

While some hunkered down in homes as Monday night’s storm slammed the Kansas City area, others braved the elements to collect the hailstones falling on and near their homes.
Photos of the icy balls filled social media channels, with many posting comparison photos with hailstones next to other objects to give a sense of the size of the hail pummeling windows, roofs, vehicles and garden gnomes.
Really windy & fooseball size hail in Independence, MO @fox4wx pic.twitter.com/QQxwwwMlJz— Christy Playter (@playter2b) March 7, 2017
Pretty significant hail storm in KC.. May see lots of insurance claims tomorrow. #kcweather pic.twitter.com/nqpW92sDCn— Curtis D. Jay (@curtisjay1) March 7, 2017
The Kansas City Streetcar Twitter account also joined in on the social media sharing.
We've got some hail at the #kcstreetcar Singleton Yard. Stay safe out there, KC #kcwx pic.twitter.com/opUeRYG2zN— KC Streetcar (@kcstreetcar) March 7, 2017
But some were more wary of getting hit by the hailstones that rattled and pounded the area.
*tornado sirens going off*— Stephanie L (@dangslang) March 7, 2017
*golf ball-sized hail falling*
*30+ mph winds*
People not from Missouri: "let's go outside & Snapchat our death!"
Others were undeterred. In Shawnee, near Monticello Road and 64th Street, Reid Crowe included a tape measure in a photo to provide an exact size.
@NWSKansasCity hail found at 64th and Monticello Shawnee around 8:30pm. It fell about 30 minutes before #kswx #ksstorm @KSFarmBureau pic.twitter.com/nOLRoZDxpX— Reid Crowe (@n0rc) March 7, 2017
Crowe’s photo shows the hail in Shawnee reached a size considered by the National Weather Service as severe. The service deems anything larger than a quarter (about 1 inch) to be severe.
In some parts of the area, the hail reached a size large enough to fill a human palm. KMBC posted a photo to Twitter of a hail ball that, if it fell on someone’s head, car or garden gnome, could have caused severe damage.
Hail up to tennis ball-sized reported in parts of the metro https://t.co/k5CcGBcVUH pic.twitter.com/74Fhm1kNkF— KMBC (@kmbc) March 7, 2017
In De Soto, Kan., Fox4 posted a photo of more large hail balls, these ones the size of baseballs.
Check out this baseball-size hail. Reported in De Soto, KS: #kswx #mowx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/RkcFuTrwoS— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) March 7, 2017
According to The Associated Press, the largest recorded hailstone was as big as a volleyball and fell in Vivian, South Dakota, in 2010. It was 8 inches in diameter and weighed almost 2 pounds.
The AP reported earlier this year that hail causes $1 billion in damages to crops and property annually. The costliest hailstorm in the U.S. fell over Kansas City in April 2001. The single storm caused $2 billion in damage.
