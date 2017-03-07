Local

March 7, 2017 12:38 PM

When it comes to hail, size matters

By Max Londberg

While some hunkered down in homes as Monday night’s storm slammed the Kansas City area, others braved the elements to collect the hailstones falling on and near their homes.

Photos of the icy balls filled social media channels, with many posting comparison photos with hailstones next to other objects to give a sense of the size of the hail pummeling windows, roofs, vehicles and garden gnomes.

The Kansas City Streetcar Twitter account also joined in on the social media sharing.

But some were more wary of getting hit by the hailstones that rattled and pounded the area.

Others were undeterred. In Shawnee, near Monticello Road and 64th Street, Reid Crowe included a tape measure in a photo to provide an exact size.

Crowe’s photo shows the hail in Shawnee reached a size considered by the National Weather Service as severe. The service deems anything larger than a quarter (about 1 inch) to be severe.

In some parts of the area, the hail reached a size large enough to fill a human palm. KMBC posted a photo to Twitter of a hail ball that, if it fell on someone’s head, car or garden gnome, could have caused severe damage.

In De Soto, Kan., Fox4 posted a photo of more large hail balls, these ones the size of baseballs.

According to The Associated Press, the largest recorded hailstone was as big as a volleyball and fell in Vivian, South Dakota, in 2010. It was 8 inches in diameter and weighed almost 2 pounds.

The AP reported earlier this year that hail causes $1 billion in damages to crops and property annually. The costliest hailstorm in the U.S. fell over Kansas City in April 2001. The single storm caused $2 billion in damage.

