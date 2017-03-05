Strong storms with large hail, damaging winds are possible Monday in Kansas City

It could be a bumpy ride Monday evening.
Strong to severe storms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds are expected to form over northwest Missouri late Monday afternoon and move to the southeast. The severe weather could start as early as 3 p.m. but might not reach the Kansas City area until about 6 p.m.
Although uncertainty remains with the forecast, any severe storms probably would be isolated with the primary threats of damaging wind and large, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo.
After forming over northwest Missouri, the storms are expected to move to the east and southeast, becoming the strongest around sunset, according to the Weather Service. The severe storms are more likely to form along and southeast of a line from Kansas City to Chillicothe, Mo. They should move out of the region by midnight.
Highs Monday should be in the lower 70s.
The storms come as Kansas and Missouri will be observing Severe Weather Awareness week.
After the storms move through, very dry air will move into the region. It will also be slightly cooler, with highs reaching into low 60s on Tuesday, which will remain above the normal high of low 50s for this time of year. Because dry air and strong winds of 20 mph to 30 mph, Kansas City will once again be under a very high wildfire danger, according to the Weather Service.
The dry air is expected to remain in place Wednesday. A drop in wind speeds will decrease the wildfire danger. Highs will be in the mid-60s on Wednesday before climbing back into the 70s on Thursday.
