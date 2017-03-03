Star reporters honored in Missouri Associated Press Media Editors contest

The Kansas City Star earned more than a dozen reporting awards in the Missouri Associated Press Media Editors newswriting and photography 2016 contest.
Reporters Eric Adler and Donna McGuire took first and second place in the feature writing category, respectively. Adler was recognized for his “No Justice” story about efforts to exonerate a man imprisoned 22 years ago for murder. McGuire told the story of Salifu Sesay Vanasse, a refugee who escaped violence in Sierra Leone only to die unexpectedly in the United States.
Opinion writer Mary Sanchez, who recently joined The Star’s editorial board, earned both first and third place in the opinion writing category for columns about a rape survivor and the Schlitterbahn water park tragedy.
Ashley Scoby took first place in the sports feature writing category for a moving story on former University of Kansas rower Daisy Tackett, and sportswriter Rustin Dodd took second in the same category for a story on Wade Davis’ great escape with the Royals.
The contest included 21 daily and weekly newspapers, which submitted 584 entries featuring news, business, sports and feature stories; editorials; and photos and graphics from 2016. The awards were announced at the Associated Press/Missouri Press Association Day at the Capitol in Jefferson City.
The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States. The Star competes in the division for newspapers with large circulations.
Mike Hendricks and Matt Campbell’s investigative series “Fatal Echoes,” a three-part series about widespread problems within America’s fire service agencies, earned second place in the public interest/investigative reporting category.
The Star’s staff also received second and third place in spot news for its coverage of the shooting of Kansas City, Kan., Police Capt. Robert Melton and a manhunt that followed a spree of killings in Kansas City, Kan.
Other awards included:
Second place in feature photo for photographer Keith Myers.
Second place in sports photo for photographer Rich Sugg.
Third place in spot news photo for photographer Allison Long.
Third place in headline writing for Don Munday’s entry: “Zounds! What Skullduggery Befell Shakespeare Here?”
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
