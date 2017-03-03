Cattle on the loose on K-10

Three companies offer helicopter tours of Kansas City's Country Club Plaza. They all fly out of the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. In recent weeks, those flights have generated a handful of complaints from residents upset about the noise. The Star mounted a Go Pro camera in the cockpit of KC Copters as they flew over downtown Kansas City during a recent tour.
"I look completely normal," said Ken Babb of Leawood, a former executive engineer at IBM, who suffers from a chronic and painful nerve condition called complex regional pain syndrome or CRPS. Babb does everything he can to keep anything, even a pair of trousers, from touching his leg. He explains that he's been wearing a kilt since receiving it from his wife as a birthday gift in 2015.
Legal secretary Loy Evitts went out for lunch on Feb. 28, 1977, and was never seen again. Her husband, Vietnam veteran Donald Evitts of Overland Park, says "probably not a day goes by I don't think of her sometime."